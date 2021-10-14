Ron’s Gone Wrong’s Jack Dylan Grazer said he’d “absolutely” love to do a sequel

New animated comedy Ron’s Gone Wrong may have only just landed in cinemas, however its star – Luca’s Jack Dylan Grazer – has said that he already wants to do a sequel.

The It franchise actor voices Barney in the film, an awkward teenager who receives a futuristic friend-making robot for his birthday and soon discovers that his B-bot, voiced by Zach Galifianakis, isn’t programmed like the others.

When asked in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com whether he would be keen to star in a sequel, Grazer said that he “absolutely” was.

“Absolutely, yes!” he said. “Even if it takes five more years.”

Grazer signed up for the project back in 2016 when he was 13 years old and “fell madly in love with it”, he said.

“I really related to Barney and how he felt like the outcast. I really related to him, I was just coming out of middle school so I just experienced the most awkward stage of my entire life and I was entering high school so I was like, ‘Yeah, I have some empathy for this character. I think I know things to draw from.'”

He added that he began recording dialogue for the film in 2017 but didn’t finish until earlier this year.

“The biggest challenge in recording this was as an 18 year old, having to go back and try to emulate my 13-year-old, pre-pubescent voice.”

Written by Peter Baynham and Sarah Smith, Ron’s Gone Wrong features the voices of Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith and Rob Delaney as well as Zach Galifianakis and Jack Dylan Grazer.

Ron’s Gone Wrong arrives in UK cinemas on Friday 15th October. For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide.