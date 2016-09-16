The Death Star rises in this new poster for #RogueOne: A Star Wars Story. Just revealed at #SWCE! pic.twitter.com/aopNW6DzXq — Star Wars (@starwars) July 15, 2016

Now come these cool twists on the same scene with Jyn Erso leading the charge. First comes this Japanese poster, the Death Star an eery presence in the background:

And then in the funky Korean poster, which includes new droid K-2SO, played by Alan Tudyk.

Both get to the heart of the film's storyline: the Rebel Alliance is working to defeat its enemies by stealing plans to the Death Star, setting up the storyline of Episode IV: a New Hope.

More like this

Advertisement

Rogue One: a Star Wars story will be released on 16 December