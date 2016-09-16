Rogue One's international posters put Felicity Jones front and centre
The new Star Wars art is really quite something
The international posters for Rogue One: a Star Wars Story are brilliantly eye-catching – and put actress Felicity Jones front and centre.
We'd already seen this artwork, revealed at this year's Star Wars Celebration in London.
The Death Star rises in this new poster for #RogueOne: A Star Wars Story. Just revealed at #SWCE! pic.twitter.com/aopNW6DzXq
— Star Wars (@starwars) July 15, 2016
Now come these cool twists on the same scene with Jyn Erso leading the charge. First comes this Japanese poster, the Death Star an eery presence in the background:
And then in the funky Korean poster, which includes new droid K-2SO, played by Alan Tudyk.
Both get to the heart of the film's storyline: the Rebel Alliance is working to defeat its enemies by stealing plans to the Death Star, setting up the storyline of Episode IV: a New Hope.
Rogue One: a Star Wars story will be released on 16 December