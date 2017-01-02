He continued that there are “enormous differences within, I would’ve said 20 or 30 of the scenes. There really would be. There would be enormously different renderings.”

This explains a lot, given that there’s a helluva lot of footage in the first couple of Rogue One trailers that didn’t actually make it into the movie: Jyn running across the beach, for example, or that bit where she faced off with a TIE fighter like a total badass.

Now we’re just left hoping that we might get to see all the possible versions on DVD. The force will be strong with that one.

Rogue One: A Star Wars story is in cinemas now