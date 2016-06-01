Apparently the goal of returning to the set is “to lighten the mood, bring some levity into the story and restore a sense of fun to the adventure”, with one of the THR’s anonymous sources adding: “This takes place just before A New Hope and leads up to the 10 minutes before that classic film begins. You have to match the tone!”

Still, there may be a silver lining for director Gareth Edwards’ embattled movie – the film could probably now include young Han Solo actor Alden Ehrenreich, who hadn’t been cast when Rogue One was originally shooting but now could pop up for some sort of cameo appearance.

Rogue One: a Star Wars story will be released on 16th December