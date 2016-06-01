Rogue One: A Star Wars Story reportedly undergoing reshoots to "lighten the mood"
Apparently Disney isn't too happy with the finished product
After the worldwide megahit The Force Awakens, the first Star Wars spin-off Rogue One has a lot to live up to. The Felicity Jones-starring film made headlines earlier this year with its first trailer, but rumour has it the early cut is to undergo reshoots ahead of its release this December.
The report – which first appeared in The New York Post – suggested the early version was deemed too dark by Disney executives, a rumour that has been firmed up by The Hollywood Reporter who write that the pre-A New Hope movie is set for reshoots in the coming weeks.
Apparently the goal of returning to the set is “to lighten the mood, bring some levity into the story and restore a sense of fun to the adventure”, with one of the THR’s anonymous sources adding: “This takes place just before A New Hope and leads up to the 10 minutes before that classic film begins. You have to match the tone!”
Still, there may be a silver lining for director Gareth Edwards’ embattled movie – the film could probably now include young Han Solo actor Alden Ehrenreich, who hadn’t been cast when Rogue One was originally shooting but now could pop up for some sort of cameo appearance.
Rogue One: a Star Wars story will be released on 16th December