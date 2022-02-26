Robert Pattinson took Batman advice from Christian Bale

Speaking at a virtual press conference to promote the film, Pattinson told RadioTimes.com and other press that he had run into Christian Bale while he was preparing for the role,

Robert Pattinson is the latest big-name star to try on the Batsuit in the upcoming film The Batman – and it sounds like the actor was able to rely on a little bit of help from a previous Bruce Wayne.

And it sounds like the star – who famously played Batman in Christopher Nolan's hugely successful The Dark Knight trilogy – had a few kind words for him.

"I bumped into Christian Bale very briefly, and he was very nice about what to expect and stuff," he explained.

But despite that encounter, Pattinson said he did not go out of his way to speak to other actors who have played Batman, in part because there simply wasn't enough time.

"I mean, you're so nervous about doing it," he said. "And then once the ball's rolling, it was just non-stop for the entire time, like we didn't really have any time to think about it."

Meanwhile, he also joked: "I don't like feeling like a baby. I don't ask advice, I don't ask questions...questions are for losers!

"If you don't speak, maybe no-one will know you don't know what you're doing..."

Pattinson leads an extremely impressive cast for the new film, with the likes of Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis all playing iconic Gotham characters.

He follows in the footsteps of Bale, Ben Affleck, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, and Michael Keaton in playing the Caped Crusader.

The Batman is released in UK cinemas on Friday 4th March. For more, check out our dedicated Movies page or our full TV Guide.

