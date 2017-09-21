"He was, as they say, larger than life,” Scorsese said, according to The Telegraph. “He lived a tough life, with a lot to overcome, but that’s exactly what he did. I’m glad to have had the chance to know him.”

His statement is succinct: "Rest in Peace, Champ."

Based on LaMotta's memoir, Scorsese's movie Raging Bull was the story of a fighter who struggled with life outside the ring. It was nominated for eight Oscars, won two and became a classic.

More like this

Jake LaMotta in the ring in 1951 (Getty)

LaMotta was known for his stamina in the ring and his ability to take a severe beating and stay standing. A highlight of his career came in 1943, when he was the first person ever to defeat Sugar Ray Robinson.

He also served a prison sentence and had run-ins with the mafia.

Advertisement

After retiring from boxing, LaMotta invested in a chain of bars and began his part-time career as a stand-up comedian.