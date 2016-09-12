To mark Roald Dahl Day we've rounded up 12 of the author's best quotes.

1 "If you have good thoughts it will shine out of your face like sunbeams and you will always look lovely"

- The Twits

2 "A little nonsense now and then, is relished by the wisest men"

- Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator

3 "Watch with glittering eyes the whole world around you because the greatest secrets are always hidden in the most unlikely places. Those who don't believe in magic will never find it"

- The Minpins

4 "The matter with human beans," the BFG went on, "is that they is absolutely refusing to believe in anything unless they is actually seeing it right in front of their own schnozzles"

- The BFG

5 "It's impossible to make your eyes twinkle if you aren't feeling twinkly yourself"

- Danny, Champion of the World

6 "It doesn't matter who you are or what you look like as long as somebody loves you"

- The Witches

7 "Never do anything by halves if you want to get away with it. Be outrageous. Go the whole hog"

- Matilda

8 “There are a whole lot of things in this world of ours you haven't even started wondering about yet"

- James and the Giant Peach

9 “You should never, never doubt something that no one is sure of"

- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

10 "If you are good, life is good"

- Matilda

11 "Never grow up...always down"

- George's Marvellous Medicine

