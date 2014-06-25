Other roles that stand out for me include obsessive art collector Davis Leland, opposite Peter O'Toole and Audrey Hepburn in overlooked 1966 crime caper How to Steal a Million. Clean-shaven with slicked-back hair and expensive suits Wallach looked as far as possible from Tuco but still channeled the same greasy, gimlet-eyed avarice to great comic effect.

Advertisement

Wallach was in numerous films and TV over the next four decades, and I was always pleased to spot him, but it was in his 90s that I started to notice again how his quality could elevate something above the ordinary. He was heartbreaking as a lost, dying patient in an episode of Nurse Jackie and was by far the best thing alongside Kate Winslet and co in romcom The Holiday in 2006, where he was warm, twinkly and young at heart. I like to believe that was who he really was. Which is how a great actor makes you feel – and Eli Wallach was a great actor.