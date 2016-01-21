It’s getting closer and closer until the release of Life on the Road, Ricky Gervais’s follow-up to classic sitcom The Office that will see the return of “boss from hell” David Brent in his last-ditch attempt at pop stardom – and now the writer/director/producer/star has unveiled a collection of new pictures from the upcoming movie.

Life on The Road. In cinemas from August 19th. #BrentsBack pic.twitter.com/5llOLlJVm7 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 21, 2016

Featuring snaps of Brent with his band Foregone conclusion, as well as on the move with his guitar, the images are bound to whet the appetite of any Gervais fans eagerly waiting the film’s 19th August release date.