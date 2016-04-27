Plot details have only been hinted at, however the story may adapt one of Wolverine’s classic comic-book storylines, Old Man Logan. This follows an ageing Wolverine in a post-apocalyptic landscape ruled by villains.

As previously reported, Patrick Stewart – who played an older version of the mutant leader Professor Charles Xavier in five X-Men films – is returning for this third solo Wolverine movie (which will mark the last appearance for Jackman as the character).

“There is a project in development,” Stewart confirmed. “I understand that Professor Xavier will be making more than an appearance, however, and that intrigues me.”

Meanwhile, Wolverine's claws made an appearance in the latest X-Men: Apocalypse trailer, although it's yet to be confirmed what this means in terms of the character's involvement in the film.

The third Wolverine film is slated for release in March 2017