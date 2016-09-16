Many fans will note the absence of Hugh Grant’s Daniel Cleaver from the film. When asked what it was like filming without him, Renée said: “I missed him as an actor because he's my buddy. We have fun together. But it felt like the story had progressed…”

And in the words of Daniel Cleaver himself, has Renée ever owned a pair of “absolutely enormous panties”?

“Yes… I have a little pile of specialty underwear.”

Excellent news. She really is the everywoman.

Renée went on to emphasise the importance of creating more interesting roles for women over 40, and said she feels the industry is going in the right direction: “Come on, ladies. Let's do it.”

She added that she had enjoyed her break from acting, saying: “Part of what I love so much is that when you step away and you're out of people's consciousness, they don't notice you so much. The normalcy of that is something that I had missed a lot.”

Progression comes in the form of Patrick Dempsey who joins our favourite Mr Darcy, Colin Firth, as a rival for Bridget's affections.

Bridget Jones's Baby is out in UK cinemas on Friday 16th September but first, see what Zellweger had to say about her break from acting and whether she owns her own pair of – in the words of Daniel Cleaver – "absolutely enormous panties":

