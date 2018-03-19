Zellweger is joined by a cast including Harry Potter star Michael Gambon, Jessie Buckley (War and Peace) and Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story).

Judy is directed by Rupert Goold (King Charles III) and written by Tom Edge (The Crown).

The film is set in London in 1968 – 30 years on from Wizard of Oz – during Garland’s sell-out run at The Talk of the Town.

More like this

It follows the veteran entertainer at 47 years old as she prepares for the show, schmoozes with musicians, spends time with adoring fans and meets Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband.

The film also explores Garland’s exhaustion at that time and how she was “haunted by memories of a childhood lost to Hollywood”. The starlet was found dead in 1969 from an accidental overdose.

Advertisement

Filming for Judy is now underway but a release date is yet to be announced.