The first film, which saw Witherspoon star as the unlikely Harvard law student, was released in 2001, with its sequel following two years later in 2003.

Variety are reporting that the third film will be released on Valentine's Day 2020.

The second instalment ended with Woods' eyes set on the White House, and although no plot details about the third film in the trilogy have been confirmed, Deadline's film editor Mike Fleming Jr said that he understood the movie would be "in the spirit of the first film".

More like this

He added: "The intention here is to make this more about female empowerment, a message that hits at a fortuitous time in the culture."

Reports also suggest that the original writers who adapted the first film are on board, although a director is yet to be signed up.

Reese Witherspoon's own production company Hello Sunshine are expected to be involved in the film, with Witherspoon co-producing as well as starring in the movie.

Advertisement

Witherspoon is currently filming a second series of Big Little Lies with cast members including Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep and Shailene Woodley.