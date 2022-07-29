Prey is 'closer to first Predator' than other sequels, says producer

During an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com , Myers explained that even though the new film takes place in a different setting and time period, there are certain things that link it back to the first film.

Upcoming prequel Prey is the latest entry in the Predator franchise – and according to producer Jhane Myers, the new film has more in common with the original 1987 movie than some of the other sequels.

"I think this is probably closer to the first Predator," she said. "Because of how it's kind of like a bare-bones, scaled-down, natural, primal, feral type of film."

She added that although the movie was going straight to streaming – launching on Disney Plus in the UK – the film was very much made with a cinematic experience in mind.

"Even though this is a movie that was headed for streaming with Disney Plus and Hulu, it was still shot in the big cinematic style," she said.

"And I think that's really important because we didn't have a small budget, we didn't scrimp on budget, you know, we did shoot on these beautiful locations just to add the beauty to the film."

The film is based in 1719, and follows members of the Native American Comanche tribe as they are hunted by a vicious extra-terrestrial much like the one that previously did battle with Arnold Schwarzenegger – with Amber Midthunder's Naru this time leading the charge.

And although director Dan Trachtenberg has promised fans that the film includes various nods to previous movies, he told RadioTimes.com that there is one way in which it comes at things from a slightly different angle.

"I think the original movie is sort of deconstructing the notion [of machismo]," he said. "In that all the very crass guys are dispatched and the only person to make it out the end is someone who has to leave all those trappings aside.

"And this movie kind of comes at it from the other angle – someone who a lot of the men, in particular, do not think capable. She's sort of perceived as being less than, and really sets out to prove everyone – even that little voice inside of her – wrong."

