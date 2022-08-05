Meet the cast of Predator prequel Prey

A huge amount of research went into accurately recreating the time period and culture, with a cast comprising almost exclusively of Native American actors assembled to bring the characters to life – including Legion star Amber Midthunder in the lead role.

New Predator prequel Prey has a very different setting than most of the previous entries in the franchise – the Comanche Nation in 1719.

Meanwhile, the role of the Predator itself is taken on by former professional basketballer Dane DeLiegro, in what is his debut film credit.

Read on for everything you need to know about the main cast, including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Amber Midthunder plays Naru

Who is Naru? A young Comanche warrior who protects her tribe against a Predator – despite most of the men in her tribe thinking she should not be allowed to join her on their hunt.

What else has Amber Midthunder been in? Midthunder is best known for her TV roles as Kerry Loudermilk in Legion and Rosalinda Ortecho in Roswell/New Mexico, while film credits include Hell or High Water and The Ice Road. She will star as Princess Yue in the upcoming live-action Netflix adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Dakota Beavers plays Taabe

Who is Taabe? A young Comanche warrior and Naru's brother – one of the few people who supports her instead of undermining her.

What else has Dakota Beavers been in? This is Beavers's first major screen credit.

Dane DiLiegro plays the Predator

Who is the Predator? A highly advanced alien and one of the fiercest hunters in the universe, it has high-tech weaponry, cloaking, and heat-seeking abilities.

What else has Dane DiLiegro been in? DiLiegro first found fame as a former professional basketball player, playing eight seasons for teams in Italy and Israel. This is his first major film role, but he's previously appeared in episodes of TV shows such as The Walking Dead, American Horror Stories and The Quest, while he also has an undisclosed role in the upcoming MCU flick Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Julian Black Antelope plays War Chief Kehetu

Who is War Chief Kehetu? The leader of the band of Comanches of which Naru is a member.

What else has Julian Black Antelope been in? Black Antelope has been acting consistently in film and TV projects since the early 2000s, with highlights including Into the West, Blackstone, Penny Dreadful, Dominion Creek, and The Secret History of: The Wild West.

Michelle Thrush plays Aruka

Who is Aruka? Naru's mother, who wants her daughter to follow a more traditional path.

What else has Michelle Thrush been in? Thrush is best known for her role as Gail Stoney in Blackstone and has had recurring roles in a number of other Canadian dramas including North of 60 and Deanna Martin in Arctic Air. Previous film credits include Dead Man, Pathfinder, and Red Snow.

Stormee Kipp plays Wasape

Who is Wasape? A member of the tribe who is easily threatened by Naru and is very much against the idea of female warriors.

What else has Stormee Kipp been in? As with Dakota Beavers, this is Kipp's debut acting role.

The cast also includes Stefany Mathias (Da Vinci's Inquest), Bennett Taylor (Motherland: Fort Salem), Mike Paterson (Punisher: War Zone), Nelson Leis (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat (Shoresy), Tymon Carter (The Emigrants), Skye Pelletier (Burden of Truth), Corvin Mack (Resident Alien), and Samuel Marty (Godless).

Prey is available on Disney Plus from Friday 5th August 2022

