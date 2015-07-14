Speaking at a San Diego Comic-Con panel, Palahnuik was asked whether he’d be open to making a movie based on his new comic Fight Club 2. But instead of hinting at another film, the author confirmed a musical, adding that he “doesn’t want to step on anyone’s toes by working on another project of that kind at the same time” – a hint that suggests the stage show will indeed be based on his new comic rather than the better-known book and film.

Palahniuk then teased the news further on Twitter, breaking the first rule of Fight Club.

Julie Taymor working with David Fincher on a FIGHT CLUB rock opera? You didn’t hear it from me. :) #SDCC — Chuck Palahniuk (@chuckpalahniuk) July 12, 2015

All together now: ♫His name is Robert Paulson...♫