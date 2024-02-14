In addition to Rodriguez and Ellis, the film's supporting cast includes a couple of familiar faces you might recognise.

Read on for everything you need to know about who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Players on Netflix cast

Here is the main cast for Netflix romcom Players. Read on for full details about the actors and their characters.

More like this

Gina Rodriguez plays Mack

Damon Wayans Jr plays Adam

Tom Ellis plays Nick

Joel Courtney plays Little

Liza Koshy plays Ashley

Augustus Prew plays Brannagan

Ego Nwodim plays Claire

Marin Hinkle plays Karen Kirk

Gina Rodriguez plays Mack

Gina Rodriguez plays Mack in Players. Netflix

Who is Mack? A New York sportswriter who has spent years devising successful hook-up 'plays' with best friend Adam and their crew.

What else has Gina Rodriguez been in? Rodriguez is best known for her role as Jane Villanueva in the hit sitcom Jane the Virgin and her roles in TV shows Diary of a Future President and Not Dead Yet. Film credits include Deepwater Horizon, Annihilation, Someone Great, Awake, I Want You Back and Spy Kids: Armageddon.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Damon Wayans Jr plays Adam

Damon Wayans Jr plays Adam in Players. Netflix

Who is Adam? Mack's best friend who has also played a part in devising their 'playbook' – which comes with a strict set of ground rules.

What else has Damon Wayans Jr been in? Wayans Jr is known for his sitcom roles as Brad Williams in Happy Endings and Coach in New Girl. On the big screen, he's been in The Other Guys, How to Be Single, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar and The Harder They Fall.

Tom Ellis plays Nick

Tom Ellis plays Nick in Players. Netflix

Who is Nick? A charming war correspondent, who Mack finds herself unexpectedly falling for after he becomes her latest target.

What else has Tom Ellis been in? Ellis is known primarily for playing the title role in Lucifer, while other key roles include Gary in Miranda, Dr Oliver Cousins in EastEnders and Dr William Rush in Rush.

Joel Courtney plays Little

Joel Courtney plays Little in Players. Netflix

Who is Little? A member of Mack and Adam's crew.

What else has Joel Courtney been in? Courtney's breakthrough came as a teenager, when he starred in the JJ Abrams film Super 8, while he has since become known for his role as Lee Flynn in the Kissing Booth films.

Liza Koshy plays Ashley

Liza Koshy plays Ashley in Players. Netflix

Who is Ashley? A member of Mack and Adam's crew.

What else has Liza Koshy been in? Koshy first came to fame as a YouTuber, while acting credits include Boo! A Madea Halloween, the horror series Freakish and 2023 film Cat Person.

Augustus Prew plays Brannagan

Augustus Prew plays Brannagan in Players. Netflix

Who is Brannagan? A member of Mack and Adam's crew.

What else has Augustus Prew been in? Prew has appeared in a number of films, including About a Boy, The Secret of Moonacre, Charlie St Cloud, The Borgias, Kick-Ass 2 and High Rise, while TV credits include Drew Jessup in 24Seven, James Bell in Pure Genius, David 'Whip' Martin in Prison Break, Sean in The Morning Show and Médhor in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Ego Nwodim plays Claire

What else has Ego Nwodim been in? Nwodim is best known as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, while film credits include The Broken Hearts Gallery, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile and Genie.

Marin Hinkle plays Karen Kirk

What else has Marin Hinkle been in? Hinkle is best known for her TV roles, including Judy Brooks on Once and Again, Judith Harper-Melnick in Two and a Half Men, and Rose Weissman in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. On the big screen, she's played Janice Gilpin in the Jumanji films.

New on Netflix in February 2024

Players is now streaming on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.