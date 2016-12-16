Pitch Perfect fans, we've got some really bad news
So it looks like Pitch Perfect 3 is shaping up to be a bit…different
If you’re a fan of Pitch Perfect, you might want to grab a tissue before you read any further.
Basically Skylar Astin who plays Jesse Swanson in the movie franchise has dropped the bombshell that he won’t be starring in Pitch Perfect 3. And neither will any of the Treblemakers. What?!
Revealing the news on Twitter, Astin – who is married to co-star Anna Camp – said that the producers “seem to be taking the story in a different direction”.
Fans had an outpouring of emotion on Twitter, replying to Astin with suitable ‘aca-scuse me?’ gifs (what else?) to express their sadness.
At least we're still excited about the aca-amazing news (we'll drop this soon. Probably.) that Orange is the New Black star Ruby Rose is being lined up for a part in Pitch Perfect 3, and has apparently begun negotiations to join the film.
Definitely returning for PP3 are director Elizabeth Banks alongside stars Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow and Astin's wife Camp.