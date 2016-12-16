Revealing the news on Twitter, Astin – who is married to co-star Anna Camp – said that the producers “seem to be taking the story in a different direction”.

Fans had an outpouring of emotion on Twitter, replying to Astin with suitable ‘aca-scuse me?’ gifs (what else?) to express their sadness.

At least we're still excited about the aca-amazing news (we'll drop this soon. Probably.) that Orange is the New Black star Ruby Rose is being lined up for a part in Pitch Perfect 3, and has apparently begun negotiations to join the film.

Definitely returning for PP3 are director Elizabeth Banks alongside stars Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow and Astin's wife Camp.