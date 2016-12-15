She will join Anna Kendrick (Beca), Rebel Wilson (Fat Amy), and Brittany Snow (Chloe), who have all signed up for the second sequel which delves once again into the world of acapella.

Trish Sie will take over as director from Elizabeth Banks, who took the chair for Pitch Perfect 2. But luckily, the actress will still reprise her role as Gail – and she'll remain on board as a producer. Plots and new characters are still under wraps.

Rose, who burst onto the scene in Netflix's Orange is the New Black as Stella Carlin, will be appearing on screen a lot more in 2017.

In XXX: Return of Xander Cage she'll star as one of the female leads opposite Vin Diesel. She will also appear in Resident Evil: Final Chapter, before a role in John Wick 2 with Keanu Reeves. Following that, you'll see her in shark movie Meg, opposite Jason Statham.

Pitch Perfect 3 should allow her to flex her comedy muscles a little more – and it will be interesting to see what she brings to the feel-good franchise.

Pitch Perfect 3 is due for release in December 2017