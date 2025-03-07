While quite happy with how her life is going, a spiritual guru predicts that Pia's soulmate will be one of the next five people she meets.

With her sister Sonal's (Anoushka Chadha) wedding preparations ongoing and her mother Laxmi (Sindhu Vee) urging her to find a husband, Pia embarks on a quest for love - but will she find it?

Among all the chaos and romance, there is a list of songs that accompanies all the very best moments.

If you've already watched the movie, you might be wondering where you've heard some of the songs before. Read on for the full list of songs in the soundtrack.

Picture This soundtrack: Full list of songs in new Prime Video romantic comedy

Sindhu Vee and Simone Ashley. Prime

The full list of songs in the order they play is as follows:

Pick It Up by Natania

by Natania Feet Don't Fail Me Now by Joy Crookes

by Joy Crookes Undumpable by Moonchild Sanelly

by Moonchild Sanelly Disco Town by Daniel Farrant and James Knight

by Daniel Farrant and James Knight Mundian to Bach Ke by Panjabi MC

by Panjabi MC Uncomfortable by Josie Man

by Josie Man I'm Yours by by Jason Mraz, performed by Phil Dunster

by by Jason Mraz, performed by Phil Dunster Virtual Insanity by Jamiroquai, performed by Phil Dunster

by Jamiroquai, performed by Phil Dunster Golden Chapter by Kiran + Nivi

by Kiran + Nivi Dylan by Frogi

by Frogi Gori Kab Se Huyee Jawan by Lata Mangeshkar

by Lata Mangeshkar Pariyon Ki Raani by Kumar Gaurav and Suman Gupta

by Kumar Gaurav and Suman Gupta Kay Sera Sera by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Shankar Mahadevan

by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Shankar Mahadevan Freed from Desire by Gala Rizzatto

How to listen to Picture This's soundtrack

At the time of writing, the full soundtrack isn't available to stream or purchase.

However, all of the songs can be listened to individually on various music streaming services, including Spotify, Amazon Music and Apple Music.

Picture This is available to stream now on Prime Video.

