To mark the occasion, we have some fun Phineas and Ferb trivia that you may have not heard, including how a long-running animated series played a key part in getting the show made in the first place.

The Simpsons helped birth the show

Look no further than The Simpsons as the show that inadvertently brought life to the characters in Phineas and Ferb as the co-creators, Jeff Marsh and Dan Povenmire, first met while working on it. Since then they have worked on other animated hits with Povenmire lending his directing skills to Family Guy and Marsh working on Postman Pat.

The two also provide voices on the show – evil scientist Dr Heinz Doofenshmirtz is voiced by Dan while Major Francis Monogram is voiced by Jeff.

Dr.Doofenshmirtz's voice was recently used by Povemnire in a cover of Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy. The cover did well with views clocking in, so far, at over 1.3 million.

There have been many British guest stars

British guest stars from the show include Gordon Ramsay, Jamie Oliver, Simon Pegg Nick Frost, Damian Lewis, David Mitchell, Jane Horrocks, Phill Jupitus, Gary Lineker, Helen McCrory, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May amongst many others. As well as that, the original Ferb voice was Thomas Brodie-Sangster – perhaps best known as Sam in Love Actually or Newt in The Maze Runner movies.

Keeping with the links to Love Actually, Vanessa Doofenshmirtz is voiced by Olivia Olson who played Joanna in the 2003 hit – and strangely, the love story shared by the two characters in that is mirrored in Phineas and Ferb.

Phineas and Ferb was a hard sell

Despite being the success it became, Marsh and Povenmire did not have an easy time getting a network to buy into the idea for the show. It actually took them 15 years to get the show made with the bulk of the time spent trying to get a studio to back it.

It is lucky that the show was made at all as, following their work on the kids classic, Rocko's Modern Life, the two began to drift apart as their careers took them in different directions. Thankfully, Disney would end up seeing the potential in Phineas and Ferb and the rest is history.

The show is drawn with children in mind

When coming up with the visual style of the characters, the Tex Avery style of drawing was chosen so that children would be able to draw the characters easily themselves. As for why Ferb is British, that is due to Jeff Marsh’s time in the UK working on Postman Pat. Jeff said that he became very fond of British people during his stay and the positive experience inspired the vocal choice for Ferb.

Ferb, incidentally, got his name from a friend of the writers named Frank. Poor old Frank had a first name that his wife did not care for and so she instead called him Ferb.

The voice cast contains some surprise names

If you were a fan of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, then you will be familiar with three other voices from Phineas and Ferb. Ashley Tisdale who plays Candice appeared as Maddie, meanwhile, Caroline Rhea and Alison Stoner both appeared as guest stars, playing Linda and Isabella respectively.

In another fun connection, Olivia Olsen's (Vanessa Doofenshmirtz) dad, Martin, was a writer on the show. And as for the unusual and unique sound that we hear from Perry the Platypus, you can thank Dee Bradley Baker for that. You may also know Baker as Klaus Heissler in American Dad.

Phineas and Ferb also has a connection to the Rocky Horror Picture Show. Star and creator Richard O'Brien is the voice behind Lawrence Fletche – we, of course, know Richard too from the original run of The Crystal Maze. Tim Curry has voiced many a character on the show during its run, while Barry Bostwick appeared as Clyde Flynn- O'Brien's character's father in law!

The Phineas and Ferb Movie: Candace Against the Universe is available to watch on Disney+ now.

