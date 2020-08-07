How to watch Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Great news, Disney fans: a Phineas and Ferb movie is on the way. Both the animated stepbrothers are set to unite for an upcoming feature film, set to land on Disney+.

Advertisement

Titled Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe, the movie will take the duo further than ever before – across the entire galaxy, in fact. Why? To save Candace. Yes, really. Despite all of her tattletaling over the years, Phineas and Ferb decide they have to rescue their older sister after she gets abducted by aliens.

Sign up to Disney+ for £5.99 a month and £59.99 a year to watch

But when exactly will the Phineas and Ferb movie be available to watch? Here’s all you need to know.

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe release date

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe will be released on Disney Plus on 28th August 2020.

The soundtrack for the movie will also launch on the same day.

All four seasons of the original Phineas and Ferb animated series are available to watch now on Disney+. On the service you can also find Movie Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension, which premiered on the Disney Channel back in 2011.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Phineas and Ferb The Movie cast

Candace Against the Universe will see the return of voice actor Vincent Martella (Phineas) and David Errigo Jr (Ferb). High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale will voice Candace once more.

The film will also feature the voices of Ali Wong (Super Super Big Doctor), Dee Bradley Baker (Perry the Platypus), Alyson Stoner (Isabella), Maulik Pancholy (Baljeet), Bobby Gaylor (Buford) and Thomas Middleditch (Garnoz).

Is there a trailer for Phineas and Ferb The Movie?

There sure is. It features characters old and new – and a kick-ass t-shirt cannon. Don’t ask any questions, just watch.

You can watch Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe on Disney+ from 28th August. Sign up to Disney+ for £59.99 a year and £5.99 a month.

Advertisement

For more Disney+ suggestions check out our best movies on Disney+ guide or visit our TV Guide.