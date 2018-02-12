“Anaphylaxis can and does kill,” Allergy UK CEO Carla Jones said in a statement. “To include a scene in a children’s film that includes a serious allergic reaction and not to do it responsibly is unacceptable, as is bullying. Mocking allergic disease shows a complete lack of understanding of the seriousness of food allergy and trivialises the challenges faced by those who live with this condition.”

Some Twitter users have also called a boycott on the film…

Others tried to downplay the scene, arguing it was no worse than other behaviour children see in cartoons.

After a petition called for Sony Pictures to apologise for the movie, the studio and filmmakers issued a statement (via The AP): “[We] sincerely regret not being more aware and sensitive to this issue, and we truly apologise.”

It added they “should not have made light” of a character being allergic to blackberries “even in a cartoonish” way.

Advertisement

Peter Rabbit will hit UK cinemas on 16th March 2018