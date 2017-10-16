“This is a beautiful room, this is a beautiful night here in L.A,” he said. “It is so beautiful that Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel room to give him a massage.”

Groans could be heard from the audience, after which Corden continued: “I don’t know whether that groan was that you liked that joke, or you don’t like the joke. If you don’t like the joke, you should probably leave right now.”

Corden then decided to carry on with the Weinstein gags. “It has been weird this week though hasn’t it, watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Ask any of the women who watched him take a bath, it’s weird watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water.

“Harvey Weinstein wanted to come tonight but he’ll settle for whatever potted plant is closest.”

Actresses Rose McGowan and Asia Argento, who have both alleged that Weinstein raped them, were among the celebrities who tweeted their disgust at Corden’s jokes.

Warning – some of these messages contain strong language.

Corden apologised on Sunday, saying he was “truly sorry” for his jokes which were intended to shame Weinstein and not the women he allegedly assaulted.

Corden, the host of The Late Late Show, was master of ceremonies at the amFAR gala.