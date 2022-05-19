A Perfect Pairing tells of an LA wine sales executive who falls for an Australian sheep farmer while trying to land a big client, and features a combination of American and Australian actors.

Few streamers have a bigger collection of cheesy romcoms in their libraries than Netflix – and this week sees the arrival of another new one on the platform.

Read on to find out who's starring, and where you might have seen them before.

Victoria Justice plays Lola Alvarez

Who is Lola? A hard-driving LA wine company sales exec who quits her job in hopes of starting her own wine distribution company and eagerly books herself a plane ticket to rural Australia to chase her first potential client.

What else has Victoria Justice been in? Justice is known for TV roles such as Lola Martinez on Zoey 101 and Tori Vega on Victorious, while big-screen credits have included Fun Size, Naomi and Ely's No Kiss List, The Outcasts, and Afterlife of the Party. She also had the lead role in the thriller series Eye Candy.

Adam Demos plays Max

Who is Max? A dashing station manager at the Vaughn sheep farm who strikes up a friendship with Lola as he trains her – but who is hiding a few secrets.

What else has Adam Demos been in? Demos is probably best known for his role as Brad in the popular Netflix series Sex/Life, and has also had roles on shows such as Janet King and Unreal. He's also been the male lead in another Netflix romcom film – 2019's Falling Inn Love.

Luca Sardelis plays Breeze

What else has Luca Sardelis been in? Sardelis has had recurring roles in a number of Australian TV shows including The Hunting, Nowhere Boys, Deadlock, and Barracuda.

Emily Havea plays Sam

What else has Emily Havea been in? Havea has previously starred as Detective Lisa-Jayne Soussa in the thriller series The Secret She Keeps and as Mon Alston in Wentworth Prison.

Jayden Popik plays Henry

What else has Jayden Popik been in? Popik has a major supporting role in latest season of Australian drama Mystery Road and previously appeared in one episode of the YV series Woke.

Antonio Alvarez plays Carlos Alvarez

What else has Antonio Alvarez been in? Alvarez is a prolific voice actor, with credits including Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts and Love, Death and Robots – in addition to a whole host of video games such as Call of Duty: Mobile, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Cyberpunk 2077.

The cast also includes Samantha Cain (The Finish Line), Craig Horner (Rock Island Mysteries), Natalie Abbott, and Lucy Durack (Neighbours).