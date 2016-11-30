The youthful version of the professor is yet to be cast – although Jared Harris (son of original Dumbledore actor Richard Harris) is a name that's been bandied about a lot lately. But some fans have picked up on the resemblance between Michael Gambon (who played the headmaster from Chamber of Secrets onwards) and Ricky Gervais.

Squint your eyes and imagine Gambon as a much younger man – can you see it?

A number of reddit users have shared and commented on the similarities between the pair – and Facebook users have cottoned on, too...

More like this

What do you think?

Advertisement

Would you watch Ricky Gervais as a young Dumbledore...?