People have started dream casting Ricky Gervais as young Dumbledore
Professor Dumbledore is a firm favourite, so no wonder JK Rowling isn't done with him just yet. With the first Fantastic Beasts film in cinemas and the second well underway, Harry Potter stars are fizzing with excitement at the prospect of the Hogwarts headmaster back on screens again.
The first movie may have focused on Eddie Redmayne's Newt Scamander and his adventures in New York but we already know that the second will introduce the friendship between young Dumbledore and his future foe Grindelwald (to be played by Johnny Depp).
The youthful version of the professor is yet to be cast – although Jared Harris (son of original Dumbledore actor Richard Harris) is a name that's been bandied about a lot lately. But some fans have picked up on the resemblance between Michael Gambon (who played the headmaster from Chamber of Secrets onwards) and Ricky Gervais.
Squint your eyes and imagine Gambon as a much younger man – can you see it?
A number of reddit users have shared and commented on the similarities between the pair – and Facebook users have cottoned on, too...
