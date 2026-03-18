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Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man director explains new version of theme song: "There's tragedy in his voice"
Nick Cave recorded an updated rendition of his iconic tune Red Right Hand for the big screen sequel.
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Published: Wednesday, 18 March 2026 at 8:00 am
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