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Peaky Blinders veteran Sophie Rundle remembers late Helen McCrory: "It's devastating that she's not here to finish it"
Ada Thorne star Rundle is the only star, other than Cillian Murphy, to appear in all episodes of the original series and the new Peaky Blinders film.
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Published: Tuesday, 17 March 2026 at 8:00 am
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