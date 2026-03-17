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Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy is on this week's Radio Times
Tommy Shelby is back to face his most explosive reckoning yet. Steven Knight and Cillian Murphy reveal why the film is a warning from history.
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Published: Tuesday, 17 March 2026 at 9:44 am
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