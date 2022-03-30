The actor was best known for his role as Peter 'Beansie' Gaeta, an associate of the DiMeo crime family, in the acclaimed drama The Sopranos on HBO.

The Sopranos star Paul Herman has died at the age of 76, following a career that spanned films from the likes of Goodfellas to the more recent The Irishman .

More recently he starred as Whispers DiTullio in Martin Scorsese's Netflix film The Irishman, and played Alfonse Simone in American Hustle and Randy in Silver Linings Playbook.

His fellow Sopranos star Michael Imperioli confirmed the actor's death in a post on Instagram: "Our friend and colleague Paul Herman has passed away. Paulie was just a great dude.

"A first-class storyteller and raconteur and one hell of an actor. Goodfellas, Once Upon a Time in America, The Irishman, and of course The Sopranos are some highlights.

"Paulie lived around the corner from me the last few years and I am glad we got to spend some time together before he left us.

"I'll miss him. Lots of love to his family, friends, and community of actors and filmmakers."

In The Irishman, Herman's character Whispers is a minor villain killed off by Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) in a shooting.

Meanwhile, The Sopranos still regularly tops lists of the greatest TV shows of all time – and recently got a prequel, The Many Saints of Newark, for mob boss and central character and anti-hero Tony Soprano.

