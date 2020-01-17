Speaking to Slash Film, Feig said, “What’s so great, in the comic book world, they’ve done a lot of crossover ones where there’s like an interdimensional rip and our team joins up with the original Ghostbusters.

“So the fact that that’s already been laid and made comic book canon, anything could happen so who knows. I would love to see that team come back.

“We had so much fun making that movie, for whatever controversy it caused. The fact that so many kids love that, that we won the Nickelodeon Best Movie of the Year Award that year makes me very happy.”

More like this

Feig’s Ghostbusters reboot, which starred Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones, had been the first film in the franchise without the original team of Bill Murray, Dan Ackroyd and Harold Ramis.

The upcoming film, directed by Jason Reitman (son of original director Ivan), is taking a different approach, operating as a sequel to the first two films and introducing a new, younger team of Ghostbusters.

Advertisement

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be released in US and UK cinemas on 10th July 2020.