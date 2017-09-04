Could he have been just popping in to visit his Beautiful Mind director? A few keen-eyed Star Wars fans - and Seth Rogen - noted that his attire suggested otherwise.

But Howard confirmed the news moments later.

While there has been a lot of enthusiasm surrounding the production of the film since Howard took the helm, it has been a bumpy journey so far.

Howard stepped in to direct the project back in June after original directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord left the project three months into the shoot, reportedly as a result of clashes with veteran Star Wars writer Lawrence Kasdan.

In August, it was revealed that Michael K Williams, who had filmed scenes for the movie under previous directors - would not be able to make it for director Howard's re-shoots.

But, for now, Bettany joins an exciting cast including Donald Glover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke.

The untitled Star Wars Han Solo film will be released in UK cinemas on 25 May 2018