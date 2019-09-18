"Mod" was a subculture that sprang up in London during the late 1950s. The hallmarks of a 'Mod' include a certain style of dressing (usually suits) and riding a scooter (usually Vespas or Lambrettas).

Quadrophenia, released in 1979 and based on The Who's 1973 rock opera of the same name, starred Sting and Phil Daniels as Mods who were pitted against the local Rockers.

Jessie Birdsall, who played a Rocker in the original Quadrophenia film, is also part of the cast alongside EastEnders' Ricci Harnett.

Filming for The Pebble and The Boy recently wrapped in Manchester and Brighton.

Patsy Kensit attends the TV Choice Awards (Getty Images)

It marks Kensit's latest gig after her return to Holby City. She recently told RadioTimes.com that she is also keen to land a role in fellow soap Eastenders behind the bar of the Queen Vic.

"I’m not insulting Barbara Windsor because I think she’s so wonderful. But I would like to play a really strong matriarch," she said. “I’ve got a good bit of energy in me, so I’d like to go out with a real bang and play someone like that. I’ve always loved the divas of continuing dramas, like Doris Speed on Coronation Street. Those shows are wonderful.”