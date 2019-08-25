Patsy Kensit: “I’d love to do EastEnders”

She vamped it up as Sadie King on Emmerdale and is about to make a guest return to Holby City as Faye Morton, but if there’s one soap location Patsy Kensit would like to be, it’s behind the bar of the Queen Vic.

“I’d love to do EastEnders,” the actress and model told RadioTimes.com. “My father was involved in organised crime in the East End, so I grew up around villains and that kind of backdrop. And I can pull a pint and say, ‘you’re barred’.”

Asked whether she thought she could be the next Peggy Mitchell, Kensit replied: “I do think that! I’m not insulting Barbara Windsor because I think she’s so wonderful. But I would like to play a really strong matriarch.

“I’ve got a good bit of energy in me, so I’d like to go out with a real bang and play someone like that. I’ve always loved the divas of continuing dramas, like Doris Speed on Coronation Street. Those shows are wonderful.”

Kensit’s acting career kicked off in the early 1970s when she featured as a child in an advert for frozen peas. She’s since had high-profile roles in movies including Absolute Beginners and Lethal Weapon 2.

More recently, following her years on Emmerdale and Holby City, she took part in both Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother.

Talking about her life on screen, the now 51-year-old said: “The time’s flown by. I’ve done everything that it’s possible to do in the entertainment business. And I now take jobs that I know I’m going to love.”

But recalling her stint on Emmerdale, she revealed that she had to graft hard in order to defy the expectations of critics. “I learned so much from the people on Emmerdale. And if it hadn’t have worked out, I knew that at least I’d tried and done my very best,” she said.

“I was mocked initially when it was announced I was joining the show. But then it turned around completely. It was a miracle. And the role was so funny and camp. I’ve been very lucky and I hope that continues.”