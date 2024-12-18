Oscars 2025 shortlists confirmed for 10 categories – Emilia Pérez and Wicked lead
It's that time of year!
Awards season is right around the corner, with nominations in for the likes of the Golden Globes and Critics Choice – and the Academy Awards is narrowing down the pack too.
The Oscars shortlists have been revealed for 10 categories, with Emilia Pérez leading the way with six mentions in the likes of Original Score and International Feature, as well as two for Original Song.
But Emilia Pérez isn't the only musical receiving some acclaim, with Wicked not far behind with four nods in the shortlist.
Elsewhere, there were also multiple inclusions for Alien: Romulus, Dune: Part Two, Deadpool & Wolverine and Mufasa: The Lion King.
Oscar voting to determine the nominees in all the categories will take place between 8th and 12th January, with nominations to be announced on Friday 17th January.
There isn't all that long until the ceremony either, with Conan O'Brien at the helm on Sunday 2nd March.
Read on for the confirmed Oscars 2025 shortlists.
Oscar shortlist 2025: Full list of films
Documentary Feature Film
- The Bibi Files
- Black Box Diaries
- Dahomey
- Daughters
- Eno
- Frida
- Hollywoodgate
- No Other Land
- Porcelain War
- Queendom
- The Remarkable life of Ibelin
- Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
- Sugarcane
- Union
- Will & Harper
Documentary Short Film
- Chasing Roo
- Death by Numbers
- Eternal Father
- I Am Ready, Warden
- Incident
- Instruments of a Beating Heart
- Keeper
- Makayla's Voice: A Letter to the World
- Once upon a Time in Ukraine
- The Only Girl in the Orchestra
- Planetwalker
- The Quilters
- Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr
- A Swim Lesson
- Until He's Back
International Feature Film
- I'm Still Here, Brazil
- Universal Language, Canada
- Waves, Czech Republic
- The Girl with the Needle, Denmark
- Emilia Pérez, France
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Germany
- Touch, Iceland
- Kneecap, Ireland
- Vermiglio, Italy
- Flow, Latvia
- Armand, Norway
- From Ground Zero, Palestine
- Dahomey, Senegal
- How to Make Millions before Grandma Dies, Thailand
- Santosh, United Kingdom
Make-up and Hairstyling
- The Apprentice
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- A Different Man
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Maria
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
- Waltzing with Brando
- Wicked
Original Score
- Alien: Romulus
- Babygirl
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Blink Twice
- Blitz
- The Brutalist
- Challengers
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- The Fire Inside
- Gladiator II
- Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1
- Inside Out 2
- Nosferatu
- The Room Next Door
- Sing Sing
- The Six Triple Eight
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
- Young Woman and the Sea
Original Song
- Forbidden Road - Better Man
- Winter Coat - Blitz
- Compress/Repress - Challengers
- Never Too Late - Elton John: Never Too Late
- El Mal - Emilia Pérez
- Mi Camino - Emilia Pérez
- Sick In The Head - Kneecap
- Beyond - Moana 2
- Tell Me It’s You - Mufasa: The Lion King
- Piece By Piece - Piece by Piece
- Like A Bird - Sing Sing
- The Journey - The Six Triple Eight
- Out Of Oklahoma - Twisters
- Kiss The Sky - The Wild Robot
- Harper And Will Go West - Will & Harper
Animated Short Film
- Au Revoir Mon Monde
- A Bear Named Wojtek
- Beautiful Men
- Bottle George
- A Crab in the Pool
- In the Shadow of the Cypress
- Magic Candies
- Maybe Elephants
- Me
- Origami
- Percebes
- The 21
- Wander to Wonder
- The Wild-Tempered Clavier
- Yuck!
Live Action Short Film
- Anuja
- Clodagh
- The Compatriot
- Crust
- Dovecote
- Edge of Space
- The Ice Cream Man
- I'm Not a Robot
- The Last Ranger
- A Lien
- The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
- The Masterpiece
- An Orange from Jaffa
- Paris 70
- Room Taken
Sound
- Alien: Romulus
- Blitz
- A Complete Unknown
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Gladiator II
- Joker: Folie à Deux
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Visual Effects
- Alien: Romulus
- Better Man
- Civil War
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Dune: Part Two
- Gladiator II
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Mufasa: The Lion King
- Twisters
- Wicked
The Oscars will take place on Sunday 2nd March 2025.
