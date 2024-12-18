But Emilia Pérez isn't the only musical receiving some acclaim, with Wicked not far behind with four nods in the shortlist.

Elsewhere, there were also multiple inclusions for Alien: Romulus, Dune: Part Two, Deadpool & Wolverine and Mufasa: The Lion King.

Oscar voting to determine the nominees in all the categories will take place between 8th and 12th January, with nominations to be announced on Friday 17th January.

There isn't all that long until the ceremony either, with Conan O'Brien at the helm on Sunday 2nd March.

Read on for the confirmed Oscars 2025 shortlists.

Oscar shortlist 2025: Full list of films

Documentary Feature Film

The Bibi Files

Black Box Diaries

Dahomey

Daughters

Eno

Frida

Hollywoodgate

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Queendom

The Remarkable life of Ibelin

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

Sugarcane

Union

Will & Harper

Will Ferrell and Harper Steele in Will & Harper. Netflix

Documentary Short Film

Chasing Roo

Death by Numbers

Eternal Father

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

Keeper

Makayla's Voice: A Letter to the World

Once upon a Time in Ukraine

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Planetwalker

The Quilters

Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr

A Swim Lesson

Until He's Back

International Feature Film

I'm Still Here, Brazil

Universal Language, Canada

Waves, Czech Republic

The Girl with the Needle, Denmark

Emilia Pérez, France

The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Germany

Touch, Iceland

Kneecap, Ireland

Vermiglio, Italy

Flow, Latvia

Armand, Norway

From Ground Zero, Palestine

Dahomey, Senegal

How to Make Millions before Grandma Dies, Thailand

Santosh, United Kingdom

Zoe Saldaña as Rita Moro Castro in Emilia Pérez Netflix

Make-up and Hairstyling

The Apprentice

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

A Different Man

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

The Substance

Waltzing with Brando

Wicked

Original Score

Alien: Romulus

Babygirl

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Blink Twice

Blitz

The Brutalist

Challengers

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

The Fire Inside

Gladiator II

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1

Inside Out 2

Nosferatu

The Room Next Door

Sing Sing

The Six Triple Eight

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Young Woman and the Sea

Original Song

Forbidden Road - Better Man

Winter Coat - Blitz

Compress/Repress - Challengers

Never Too Late - Elton John: Never Too Late

El Mal - Emilia Pérez

Mi Camino - Emilia Pérez

Sick In The Head - Kneecap

Beyond - Moana 2

Tell Me It’s You - Mufasa: The Lion King

Piece By Piece - Piece by Piece

Like A Bird - Sing Sing

The Journey - The Six Triple Eight

Out Of Oklahoma - Twisters

Kiss The Sky - The Wild Robot

Harper And Will Go West - Will & Harper

Twisters. WB

Animated Short Film

Au Revoir Mon Monde

A Bear Named Wojtek

Beautiful Men

Bottle George

A Crab in the Pool

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Maybe Elephants

Me

Origami

Percebes

The 21

Wander to Wonder

The Wild-Tempered Clavier

Yuck!

Live Action Short Film

Anuja

Clodagh

The Compatriot

Crust

Dovecote

Edge of Space

The Ice Cream Man

I'm Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

A Lien

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

The Masterpiece

An Orange from Jaffa

Paris 70

Room Taken

Sound

Alien: Romulus

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Gladiator II

Joker: Folie à Deux

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Spaeny as Rain Carradine and David Jonsson as Andy in Alien: Romulus. Murray Close. © 2024 20th Century Studios.

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Civil War

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Mufasa: The Lion King

Twisters

Wicked

The Oscars will take place on Sunday 2nd March 2025.

