Simon Egan and Gareth Ellis-Unwin of Bedlam Productions (The King’s Speech) are producing with the screenplay from Goal: The Dream Begins writer Adrian Butchart.

“Eric and I had just signed with Josh Varney at 42 for representation in the UK when Josh asked me if there was a story out there I really wanted to tell. Without hesitation I said, ‘Jamie Vardy’s and Leicester’s unlikely climb to the top of the Premier League.’ The story represents everything we love in a movie," explained Tamasy.

“This is more than a sports film, it’s a once-in- a-lifetime story about the fulfilment of impossible dreams and the strength of the human spirit," continued Johnson. "It’s also a hell of a lot of fun. I’m extremely excited and proud to be a part of it.”