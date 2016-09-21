Hanson was probably best known as the screenwriter behind the critically acclaimed neo-noir crime drama LA Confidential, for which he won an Oscar for best adapted screenplay.

But he also made waves behind the camera, perhaps most notably directing The River Wild with Meryl Streep and Kevin Bacon in 1994, and Wonder Boys featuring Tobey Maguire and Michael Douglas in 2000.

Hanson also collaborated with Eminem, stepping back behind the camera to direct the rapper’s film 8 Mile.

More like this

Advertisement

"Curtis Hanson believed in me and our crazy idea to make a rap battle movie set in Detroit,” Eminem said in a statement. "He basically made me into an actor for 8 Mile. I'm lucky I got to know him."