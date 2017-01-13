There’s a pretty big spoiler coming after the jump.

Ok, if you're sure...

The film’s editor, John Gilroy, told Yahoo Movies that Darth Vader’s brutal rampage through the rebel ship was only added later on in the editing process as the Sith Lord was only intended to be a threatening presence in the original cut.

“What was added — and it was a fantastic add — was the Vader action scene, with him boarding the ship and dispatching all those rebel soldiers,” he said. “That was something conceptualised a little later.”

The original plan was for Felicity Jones and Diego Luna's characters to beam the plans for the Death Star to the Rebellion, and for a physical copy to make its way to Princess Leia with considerably less lethal Sith Lord obstacles.

"It was a really great punch in the arm and something I think fans wanted to see", Gilroy added.

We’re with John on this one.

It was DEFINITELY what we wanted to see.