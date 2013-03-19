This Is Us may not be the most inspiring or imaginative of names, but at least cinema goers will know what they are getting, eh? That is, a whole feature length film full of One Direction.

The Is Us will give moviegoers the chance to see 1D in glorious 3D as they nagivate the highs and lows of their new found fame via sobbing fans, screaming teenage girls, A-list parties and worldwide tours.

And we don't want to get you too excited but according to Niall, who spoke to 3am at the Brits, "It's going to be very all-access, all-areas. It's actually just been in the toilet with us, no lie..."

More like this

Boy band One Direction found fame after finishing third in 2010's The X Factor.

Watch a trailer for This Is Us:

Advertisement

This Is Us will be in UK cinemas on 30 August.