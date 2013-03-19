One Direction reveal title of their 3D movie
The X Factor fivesome have announced their upcoming film will be called This Is Us
Calling all One Direction fans! The pouty, perfectly coiffed boys of 1D have named their debut film, This Is Us.
The band spelled out their movie's title letter by letter via Twitter. And their legion of dedicated fans, clearly exited about the boy's foray into the world of film, helpfully played along to guess the much anticipated title.
This Is Us may not be the most inspiring or imaginative of names, but at least cinema goers will know what they are getting, eh? That is, a whole feature length film full of One Direction.
The Is Us will give moviegoers the chance to see 1D in glorious 3D as they nagivate the highs and lows of their new found fame via sobbing fans, screaming teenage girls, A-list parties and worldwide tours.
And we don't want to get you too excited but according to Niall, who spoke to 3am at the Brits, "It's going to be very all-access, all-areas. It's actually just been in the toilet with us, no lie..."
Boy band One Direction found fame after finishing third in 2010's The X Factor.
Watch a trailer for This Is Us:
This Is Us will be in UK cinemas on 30 August.