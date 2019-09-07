"I think it's interesting that Tarantino took Hateful Eight and ostensibly repurposed it as a... series," Pitt told the New York Times.

"It's almost the best of both worlds: you have the cinema experience that exists, but you can actually put more content in the series format."

Pitt then confirmed that Tarantino has "talked about" a similar process for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, adding, "It's a pretty arousing idea."

Quentin Tarantino and Brad Pitt on the set of ONCE UPON TIME IN HOLLYWOOD. (woman in shot: ELISE NYGAARD OLSON)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's first cut was said to be 4 hours and 20 minutes long, so there's definitely the material there. Scenes cut from the theatrical release are thought to include more sequences with actor Damon Herriman playing Charles Manson and James Marsden (who was cut from the film entirely) playing Burt Reynolds.

The film is set in 1969 Los Angeles, where an aging TV actor (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime friend and stunt double (Pitt) navigate the changing Hollywood film industry.

Though it's received mostly positive reviews, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has attracted some controversy and criticism, including for its portrayal of the late Bruce Lee (played in the film by Mike Moh).