“I’ve always wanted to play a Marvel baddie. I’m not sure I fit the mould, though.” Colman said.

What would her Marvel villain be like, then?

“Like a powerful, extraordinary woman. Somebody with superpowers would be really fun”, Colman explained, “but I’m not sure how many middle-aged woman they have in Marvel.”

Not nearly enough, Olivia. Not nearly enough.

If her co-stars David Tennant and Tom Hiddleston can play Marvel baddies, surely our beloved Ms Colman can too? She was often up all night to get Loki out of dangerous situations in The Night Manager after all...

Someone start the petition. It’s just too exciting a prospect to pass up.