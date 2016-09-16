Olivia Colman wants to play a Marvel villain
The Night Manager star would love to cause havoc for our favourite superheroes
Broadchurch and The Night Manager’s Olivia Colman has spent enough time putting the bag guys away on our TV screens and now wants to play the villain herself – in a Marvel movie.
The actress was sitting down for a chat about her Emmy Award nomination with Vulture when she revealed she’s always wanted to cause havoc for our beloved superheroes.
“I’ve always wanted to play a Marvel baddie. I’m not sure I fit the mould, though.” Colman said.
What would her Marvel villain be like, then?
“Like a powerful, extraordinary woman. Somebody with superpowers would be really fun”, Colman explained, “but I’m not sure how many middle-aged woman they have in Marvel.”
Not nearly enough, Olivia. Not nearly enough.
If her co-stars David Tennant and Tom Hiddleston can play Marvel baddies, surely our beloved Ms Colman can too? She was often up all night to get Loki out of dangerous situations in The Night Manager after all...
Someone start the petition. It’s just too exciting a prospect to pass up.