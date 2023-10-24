The cast also includes a number of other famous faces – including a cameo from Hollywood legend Bruce Dern, so read on for everything you need to know about the Old Dads cast including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Bill Burr plays Jack Kelly

Bill Burr as Jack in Old Dads. Netflix

Who is Jack Kelly? After first becoming a father at 46, Jack is now expecting another baby with his 35-year-old wife Leah five years later. He loves being a dad, but everything he knows about fatherhood was learned from his dad growing up in the ‘70s and ‘80s.

What else has Bill Burr been in? Burr is a hugely successful stand-up comedian who has had a number of Netflix specials while he also created, co-wrote, and voiced the lead character in the animated sitcom F Is for Family. Acting credits include playing Patrick Kuby in Breaking Bad, Migs Mayfeld in The Mandalorian and Ray Bishop in the 2020 film The King of Staten Island.

Bobby Cannavale plays Connor Brody

Bobby Cannavale as Connor in Old Dads. Netflix

Who is Connor Brody? A 49-year-old who is desperate to be 25, Connor years for the acknowledgment that he is still young and relevant. He is friends with Jack and Mike, but his wife Cara keeps him on a short leash to the extent that he’s in danger of having no voice in his son’s parenting.

What else has Bobby Cannavale been in? Cannavale has starred in a number of popular TV shows and films since breaking through as Bobby Caffey on Third Watch in the late '90s, with highlights including appearances on series such as Will & Grace, Boardwalk Empire, Vinyl, Mr. Robot, Blue Bloods, Master of None, Nine Perfect Strangers and The Watcher.

Films credits include Blue Jasmine, I Tonya, Motherless Brooklyn, The Irishman and Blonde, while he played Jim Paxton in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Bokeem Woodbine plays Mike Richards

Bokeem Woodbine as Mike in Old Dads. Netflix

Who is Mike Richards? Mike is a lawyer and the “adult” of the friendship group. He was a younger dad and successfully raised two sons with his ex-wife, with whom he still has a great relationship. But his life begins to change when he discovers that his younger girlfriend Britney has become pregnant.

What else has Bokeem Woodbine been in? Woodbine is perhaps best known for his Emmy-nominated turn as Mike Milligan in the second season of Fargo, while other notable credits include David "Fathead" Newman in Ray, Herman Schultz/Shocker in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Sheriff Sherman Domingo in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Katie Aselton plays Leah Kelly

Katie Aselton as Leah in Old Dads. Netflix

Who is Leah Kelly? 35-year-old Leah knows her husband better than he knows himself, including his anger issues. She fell in love with him in spite of that but is beginning to see how negatively his temper is impacting their family.

What else has Katie Aselton been in? Aselton is best known for playing Jenny in The League and Amy in Legion, while she had a recurring role as Madeleine in the second season of The Morning Show.

Reign Edwards plays Britney

Reign Edwards as Britney, Bokeem Woodbine as Mike in Old Dads. Netflix

Who is Britney? Mike's 26-year-old girlfriend who is described by Connor and Jack as a “unicorn” because she doesn’t want marriage or children – until she unexpectedly falls pregnant.

What else has Reign Edwards been in? Edwards is known for her role as Nicole Avant in the US soap The Bold and the Beautiful – which has seen her win many awards. Other TV credits include Snowfall, MacGyver and The Wilds.

Jackie Tohn plays Cara Brody

Jackie Tohn as Cara in Old Dads. Netflix

Who is Cara Brody? Connor's wife Cara has perfect posture, stylish clothes and a tendency to always be right. Her passive-aggressive frenemy relationship with Leah begins to drive their respective husbands apart.

What else has Jackie Tohn been in? Tohn played Melanie "MelRose" Rosen on GLOW and was previously a contestant on American Idol. Film credits include Jem and the Holograms, Sisters and CHiPs.

Miles Robbins plays Aspen Bell

Miles Robbins as Aspen in Old Dads. Netflix

Who is Aspen Bell? A 28-year-old who is the new CEO of Jack, Connor and Mike’s company and makes it his first order of business to fire everyone over the age of 35.

What else has Miles Robbins been in? Robbins has appeared in TV shows such as Mozart in the Jungle and the revival series of The X Files and films like My Friend Dahmer, Blockers, Halloween and Let it Snow.

Rachael Harris plays Dr Lois Schmieckel-Turner

Rachael Harris as Dr. Lois Schmieckel-Turner in Old Dads. Netflix

Who is Dr. Lois Schmieckel-Turner? The principal of the Little Hearts and Minds preschool that Jack and Connor’s children attend.

What else has Rachael Harris been in? Harris is known for her turn as Dr Linda Martin in Lucifer and her role as Susan Heffley in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid film series, while other film credits include Daddy Day Care, The Hangover and Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb.

Bruce Dern plays Richie Jacobs

Bruce Dern as Richie Jacobs in Old Dads. Netflix

Who is Richie Jacobs? The three dads’ Uber driver of last resort.

What else has Bruce Dern been in? An icon of New Hollywood, Dern has appeared in a huge number of successful films including They Shoot Horses, Don't They?, The Incredible 2-Headed Transplant, The Cowboys, Silent Running, The King of Marvin Gardens, The Great Gatsby, Black Sunday, Coming Home, The Driver, Monster, Nebraska, The Hateful Eight, The Artist's Wife, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He also played Frank Harlow in the HBO series Big Love.

The cast also includes: Dash McCloud (Candy) as Nate Kelly, Justin Miles (The Gates) as Travis Romine, C. Thomas Howell (The Walking Dead) as Ed Cameron, Dominic Grey Gonzalez (Yoga Friends) as Colin Brody, Natasha Leggero (Another Period) as Kelly, Katrina Bowden (30 Rock) as Joanna, Angela Gulner (GLOW) as Mimi, Josh Brener (Silicon Valley) as Dana, Erin Wu (The Idol) as Diamelle, Carl Tart (Grand Crew) as Brian Dodson, Rick Glassman (Undateable) as Hunter Lewis, Abbie Cobb (90210) as Judy, UK comedian Tom Allen as Scooter, Rory Scovel (Physical) as Terrance Huffy-Schwinn, Canadian comedian Steph Tolev as Steph and Paul Walter Hauser (Richard Jewell) as Tracy.

