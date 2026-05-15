**Warning: Full spoilers for Obsession (2026) ahead.**

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So far, 2026 has been a standout year for horror – from the likes of Undertone, Hokum and 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple all making big impressions with their audiences. And, in some cases, being considered for the 'scariest movie of the year' crown.

In Curry Barker's directorial debut, Obsession, which boasts a mostly unknown cast, the entitled Barron "Bear" Bailey (Michael Johnston) gets a bit more than he bargained for after selfishly wishing for his childhood best friend and long-time crush Nikki (a fantastic Inde Navarrette) to fall in love with him using a One Wish Willow – a small, seemingly harmless object purchased from a small, mystic shop that reveals itself to be anything but.

Soon, Nikki's desire for Bear becomes obsessive and violent: reciting disturbing stories, stabbing herself with a bottle and threatening to end her own life if Bear doesn't reciprocate her love.

If you're wondering just how those final moments played out for Bear and Nikki, read on to have Obsession's ending explained.

Obsession ending explained

By the time Obsession reaches its climatic point, the spellbound Nikki has become completely and entirely devoted to Bear – who is rapidly beginning to regret his selfish decision and has become consumed by guilt. After work one evening, Bear calls the phone number on the back of the One Wish Willow packaging, where a voice on the other line reveals that his wish is permanent – and can only be reversed if the person who made the original wish dies.

Obviously shaken by that news, Bear drives home and finds Nikki standing in front of the door. She has been waiting for him for his entire shift, covered in her own vomit and urine. As he cleans her up, Bear mentions that he will be shortly heading to a gathering at his friend Ian's (Cooper Tomlinson) that evening. After quickly becoming enraged that she is not invited, Bear reluctantly invites Nikki along.

Barron "Bear" Bailey (Michael Johnston) and Nikki (Inde Navarrette) in Obsession. Universal Pictures

At Ian's, Nikki's unusual demeanour (as well as a harrowing story she recites from her Notes page) disturbs many of the party guests, including Sarah (Megan Lawless), a close friend of Bear's. Bear takes her home and puts her to bed, but as she sleeps, the 'real' Nikki's voice begs Bear for death.

Later that night, Sarah texts Bear and asks him to meet her. In her car, Sarah reveals that Nikki and Ian were sleeping together for some time before she miraculously fell in love with Bear, and suggests that she actually has something of a crush on Bear herself.

Then, in a moment that may very well be the biggest jump scare of the year so far, Nikki bursts through the car window and beats Sarah to death with a brick placed on the steering wheel.

Horrified, Bear attempts to purchase a second One Wish Willow to reverse his wish but quickly finds that he is unable to do so – you only get One Wish, after all. He drives to Ian's house and desperately attempts to explain the situation to him, begging him to wish for Bear's wish to be cancelled. Not believing him, however, Ian instead wishes for a billion dollars – and instantly, the money appears, raining on both of them from above.

Bear returns home and once again finds Nikki waiting for him. This time, though, she's got a gun.

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Nikki begins to threaten Bear, accusing him of not loving her, when Ian appears in the doorway, excited to celebrate his newfound riches. Without a word, Nikki shoots Ian in the head. Bear grabs the gun and runs into the bathroom. He contemplates shooting himself but is unable, so swallows a bottle of pills from the bathroom cupboard instead.

Meanwhile, in the living room, Nikki finds a brand new One Wish Willow and, as Bear struggles in the bathroom, wishes for him to love her back.

Immediately, Bear walks outside and straight into Nikki's arms. They embrace, and Bear begins foaming at the mouth – overdosing on the pills he has taken. As Bear dies, Nikki picks up the gun, preparing to kill herself to be with him, but the moment Bear takes his final breath, the spell breaks and Nikki returns to her normal self.

Coming back to her senses, Nikki looks around at the destruction Bear has caused, and with two dead bodies in the room with her, screams.

Could Obsession get a sequel?

What with Nikki surviving the film, there does seem to be a possibility that a second Obsession film might be on the cards – though of course nothing has been confirmed yet.

In an interview with Variety, director Barker said that there is scope for a second Obsession film, though was quick to add that he doesn't see any of the original characters returning. He explained: "I don’t think you’ll ever see a movie with these characters again, but it would be cool to expand this world with different characters."

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Obsession is now showing in UK cinemas.

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