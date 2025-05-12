The four nonnas featured in the film all come from different parts of Italy, and are hired by Vaughn's character, Joe Scaravella, as he tries to deal with the grief of losing his own mother and grandmother – hoping to keep their memory alive through the recipes they have passed down.

You might be wondering if the film is based on a true story – and especially whether Enoteca Maria is a real restaurant you can visit. Read on for everything you need to know.

Is Nonnas on Netflix based on a true story?

Yes – Nonnas is inspired by true events, and Enoteca Maria is a real Staten Island restaurant which was first opened in 2007.

Although parts of the film are fictionalised – for example, the particular nonnas that feature in the films are inspired by the real women but not directly based on them – the crux of the movie is very much based on Joe Scaravella's personal story.

And it's worth noting that even some of the most dramatic moments of the film come from real life: according to Time, the scene in which one of the chefs gets down on her knees to pray for an inspection to go well is based on an incident in which an old friend did something similar to pray for the restaurant to fill up with customers!

Meanwhile, Scaravella also explained that it was true there had occasionally been some tension in the Enoteca kitchen, explaining: "I’ve seen a frying pan raised. Adelina and Teresa did not like each other... [especially] if somebody made something that was better than the other person made it."

As is shown in the film, the restaurant's name came from the two women who inspired the real-life Scaravella, his grandmother Domenica and his mother Maria, whose recipes he wanted to share with the world as a means of keeping their memories alive.

As Scaravella himself explains on the restaurant's website: "Growing up, I realised that my grandmother had been the repository of our family culture and identity. And I found out that, like her, millions of grandmothers all over the world pass down their heritage to their grandchildren.

"Nine years ago, moved by the wish of sharing Italian grandmothers' culinary culture, I opened a restaurant, Enoteca Maria. At Enoteca, several Italian grandmothers from different Italian regions cook their own menus on a rotating schedule."

What's interesting is that Enoteca Maria has since moved on from its origins as an Italian restaurant and now offers cuisine from all over the world.

But one thing has remained consistent: all the food that you'll find there has been loving prepared by grandmothers from traditional recipes, whether they come from Japan, Paraguay, Greece or anywhere else in the world.

As part of his project, Scaravella also compiled a virtual recipe book called Nonnas of the World, which includes recipes from grandmothers hailing from places as diverse as Argentina, Czech Republic, Kazakhstan and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, earlier in 2025 he released a physical book specifically focusing on Italian recipes, titled Nonna's House: Cooking and Reminiscing with the Italian Grandmothers of Enoteca Maria. That book includes much input from the real women who were the original Enoteca chefs – Carmelina Pica, Adelina Orazzo and Teresa Scalici.

Speaking about the real Scaravella, the film's director Stephen Chbosky described him as "such a great, down-to-earth guy", while Vince Vaughn also explained that he had some valuable time with the restauranteur before playing him.

"What really struck me about him was the joy of ‘doing’," Vaughn explained to Tudum. "He was really enthusiastic about creating the environment and the opportunity for the nonnas to cook. He was far less focused on the business or expansion side. He truly was engaged in the fun and experience of the process."

How to visit the real Enoteca Maria

The good news is that if you're ever in New York, you can pay a visit to the real Enoteca Maria – which is located on Hyatt Street on Staten Island.

You can book a table from Friday to Sunday by calling the restaurant on 718-447-2777 – but you might want to bear in mind that it is a cash-only venue and that reserving as early as possible is recommended, especially now that it has been featured in a high-profile Netflix movie.

If there's a particular type of cuisine you had your eye on, it might also be worth paying a visit to the restaurant's calendar – which lets you know which nonnas will be cooking on each day, in addition to the daily Italian menu.

And if you're not planning on being in New York anytime soon, you could at least try your hands at some of the recipes featured in the new cook book...

