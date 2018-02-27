The Nokia 8110 featured in a key opening scene in the 1999 sci-fi classic and although it's had a revamp, featuring a colour screen, camera and 4G – all things that seemed like sci-fi at the end of the last millennium – it still comes with the classic curved body, slider opening mechanism and Snake (phew!)

Neo opted for a black phone, but the model will also be released in a rather fetching and not-at-all-garish banana yellow. Tasty.

Even better news is that it will only cost £69.50 when it's released in May. Although so far there's no news on whether One2One and Orange mobile top-ups will be making a comeback to WHSmith.

Maybe this will prove to be the start of a revival for floor-length leather jackets, too?