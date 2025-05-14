“I’ve come to terms with the fact that you don’t have an average job,” Hutch’s wife Becca (Connie Nielsen) tells him in the trailer. “But we haven’t seen you in months, and summer break’s just a few days away.”

Later in the footage, it becomes clear that the crime boss is on a mission to track down Hutch, as she demands: “Find this nobody. Scorched earth.”

Director Timo Tjahjanto teased the sequel last November, telling Empire of what Hutch will be facing this time around: "Now that he’s back at it in full throttle, how does his family react to this beast?"

He continued: "You’ll see a lot of the questions that fathers and husbands ask – 'How do they react to this other side of me who's constantly hustling and working for the family?' It's gonna be quite a journey.

"We do away with the whole drab, gloomy factory/warehouse feel of the first film, and make it much more summery and colourful."

Wondering when the film is being released in cinemas? Read on for everything we know so far.

Nobody 2 will be released in cinemas on 15th August, 2025, over 4 years after the first movie debuted.

Nobody 2 cast: Who's set to star alongside Bob Odenkirk?

Bob Odenkirk in Nobody 2. Universal Pictures/ YouTube.

As detailed above, Odenkirk will lead the cast as everyman Hutch Mansell. Other returning cast members include Connie Nielsen, who will reprise her role as Becca, and Christopher Lloyd as David Mansell.

RZA will also return as Harry Mansell, whilst Michael Ironside will be back as Eddie Williams, and Colin Salmon will return as The Barber. Billy MacLellan, Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath will also star.

Behind the camera, Timo Tjahjanto is directing, while screenwriters Derek Kolstad – who wrote the first film – and Aaron Rabin penned the movie.

Meanwhile, Odenkirk, Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, Marc Provissiero and Braden Aftergood serve as producers on the sequel.

Nobody 2 trailer

You can the trailer for Nobody 2 below, which gives fans a first look at some epic action sequences.

