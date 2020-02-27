The film, directed by Maniac's Cary Joji Fukunaga, will follow Bond as he's coaxed out of his five-year retirement by an old CIA pal, Felix Leiter (played by Jeffrey Wright), whose mission for Bond turns out to be far more dangerous than initially expected (no surprises there...).

Alongside Craig, Ralph Fiennes (M), Lea Seydoux (Madeleine Swann), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny), Ben Whishaw (Q), and Rory Kinnear (Bill Tanner) will all be reprising their roles, while Oscar-winner Rami Malek has been confirmed as the film's main antagonist, Safin. Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel) will also feature as Nomi, a fellow MI6 agent.

Can't wait? Buy the hardcover for "No Time To Die: The Making of the Film" or watch the previous films with this boxset.

No Time to Die will be released to UK cinemas on 2nd April, with a US and international release following on 10th April.