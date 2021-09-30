No Time To Die pays tribute to James Bond legends in Easter eggs

Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond finally has finally seen the light of day on Tuesday, with No Time To Die premiering in London on Tuesday night and arriving in UK cinemas today – more than a year after it was supposed to be released.

Advertisement

The No Time To Die reviews are in, with many praising director Cary Joji Fukunaga’s take on the suave spy and the No Time To Die cast, which includes Lashana Lynch as 007 successor Nomi and Ana de Armas as newbie agent Paloma.

As well as giving Craig an epic send-off and introducing new characters, the film also paid tribute to some of the franchise’s most iconic stars and elements, with Easter eggs that are sure to delight hardcore fans.

Those who’d rather wait until the film’s wider theatrical release on Friday, look away now as mild spoilers for No Time To Die follow.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Both Judi Dench, who played the head of MI6 and Bond’s boss M before Ralph Fiennes took over in Skyfall, and original Bond Sean Connery were referenced in No Time To Die.

Craig orders a Martini shaken, not stirred, just like Connery and other Bonds before him. The phrasing mirrors how the spy ordered the drink in the Ian Fleming novels the film franchise is based on.

Dench also features in the movie in the shape of a grand painting hanging outside the M’s (Ralph Fiennes) office.

There are also other references to classic Bond features, including the man himself firing a gun inside a tunnel in a visual nod to the now legendary gun barrel animation which opens each film.

Advertisement

No Time To Die is released in cinemas in the UK on 30th September – visit our Movies hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.