Hardwicke will portray plot victim and bank employee Chris Ward in the film, while Marsan will portray his supervisor and fellow target Kevin McMullan.

As first reported by Deadline, the feature comes from director Colin McIvor, who previously worked on Toby Jones family flick Zoo, while debut screenwriter Aisling Corristine is handling the script.

McIvor said: "For Aisling and I, it was always the human story behind this truly extraordinary, complex and terrifying event that appealed, and the fact that it all played out on my doorstep, only added to that cinematic appeal.

"And so, having been inspired, we set out to use this event as the basis for our fictionalised drama."

Producers Ruth Carter and Johanna Hogan commented: "This is an exciting collaboration between incredibly talented professionals... With No Ordinary Heist, we're thrilled to work alongside [producer] Damon Lane and Colin McIvor as we bring this gripping story to life.

"With such a stellar cast, an enthralling script and a talented director, we’re excited to begin filming in January 2025 – coinciding with the 20th anniversary of this remarkable event."

No other cast members have been announced just yet, but the line-up is off to a promising start.

In addition to The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe, Marsan is known for Back to Black, Ray Donovan, Fair Play and Supacell, while Hardwicke was BAFTA nominated for hard-hitting true crime drama The Sixth Commandment.

Earlier this year, he appeared in Prime Video's A Very Royal Scandal.

No Ordinary Heist is coming soon.