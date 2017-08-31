Well, until now – because for the first time in years Star Wars fans are set to know more about Snoke, with soon-to-be-released Disney toys of the character revealing certain details about his true form.

Look away now if you want to completely avoid spoilers…

You see, ahead of this year’s second ‘Force Friday’ release of the new film’s merchandise (a promotional event that started in 2016 with toys for Rogue One), RadioTimes.com had the chance to look at some of the new figurines and gadgets available to fans this autumn – including a Funko Pop Vinyl figurine of Snoke that shows him as few have seen him before.

More like this

More clearly humanoid and wearing a lighter, Jedi-like robe, this depiction of the character seems to nod towards theories that Snoke could be a member of the Ancient Order turned to the Dark Side, perhaps even the titular “Last Jedi” of the film.

It also seems that Snoke is of normal size for a human – Funko Pop figurines of enormous characters are sometimes sized up for effect – and not the colossus suggested in The Force Awakens.

Now, this may not be the first time some fans have got wind of these character details (some leaked and swiftly deleted Star Wars photos from earlier this year apparently also showed him in humanoid form) but it’s definitely the clearest look yet most fans will have had at the villain – and he’s not the only evildoer soon to hit toystores.

From tomorrow, fans will also be treated to a better look at the new First Order equivalent of BB-8, a Dark Side droid named BB-9E who RadioTimes.com understands will play a significant role in The Last Jedi.

And if that wasn’t enough, there’ll also be new variants of Stormtroopers and the original trilogy’s red-suited Imperial Guards on offer, such as this stripey-helmeted “First Order executioner,” a Praetorian guard (a design previously leaked online) and an unnamed warrior with a spear, available as a plus-sized action figure.

In other words, this December looks like a good time to be a bad guy – or at least, own some action figures of one.

Advertisement

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi product line will be available from 1st September. Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released in UK cinemas on 15th December